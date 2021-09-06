Man City Receive Major Injury Update on Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne Ahead Of Leicester Clash

Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are both expected back in Manchester City training this week, according to an emerging report.

Upon the conclusion of the ongoing two-week international break, Manchester City head into a crucial list of fixtures across three different competitions.

Playing the likes of Leicester City, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool all in the space of a few weeks, Pep Guardiola will want a fully fit squad to choose from with such a demanding schedule.

The Catalan boss has been without two of his star players - Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden - for the first three games of the Premier League season. Both players are nursing similar ankle injuries.

READ MORE: Man City set to enter 'bidding war' for Erling Haaland next summer

READ MORE: Kaka reveals all about his proposed move to Manchester in 2008

However, Stuart Brennan from the Manchester Evening News has provided Blues fans with positive news regarding the pair.

He says both Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are set to return to full training at the City Football Academy this week, with a substitute appearance in this weekend's game against Leicester City on the cards.

Pep Guardiola mentioned before his sides 5-0 demolition of Arsenal that the Belgian was 'getting better', but wouldn't be available until after the international break anyway.

READ MORE: Phil Foden set for quadrupled wages and six-year contract after talks

READ MORE: New Man City signing reveals conversations with Fernandinho regarding move to the Etihad

Having the back-to-back PFA Footballer of the Year available will provide a huge boost for Pep Guardiola.

Despite an encouraging start to the season, having the 30-year-old available could be the difference in the upcoming crunch fixtures.

The same goes for Phil Foden.

The PFA Young Footballer of the Year was outstanding last season and will be looking to continue his rapid rise with a few more trophies this campaign.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra