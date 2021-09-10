Man City Receive Major Kevin De Bruyne Fitness Boost Ahead of Leicester City Clash

Kevin De Bruyne is in line to return to action for Manchester City's trip to Leicester City on Saturday, according to the latest emerging reports.

The 30-year-old is yet to start for the Premier League champions this season after picking up an ankle injury at the European Championships this summer.

De Bruyne, who extended his stay at the Etihad Stadium till at least 2025 in April, registered 10 goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions last term, as he picked up his second PFA Player's Player of the Year award in succession.

The Belgium international has been spotted in full training with the rest of his teammates ahead of a trick test at the King Power Stadium, with recent reports suggesting that the midfielder could be involved in some capacity against the Foxes.

As reported by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, De Bruyne is working to put himself in contention to face Brendan Rodgers's side at the weekend after missing out altogether on his side's 5-0 victories over Norwich City and Arsenal.

It has further been stated that Pep Guardiola is likely to take a late call on De Bruyne's fitness for his side's clash against the FA Cup winners, who beat City 1-0 to claim the Community Shield in August.

De Bruyne decided against reporting for international duty this month, as he stayed back to partake in team sessions with those who weren't called up by their respective countries after sealing a late return to pre-season.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden did train with the rest of the City squad on Friday, but the England international has largely been undergoing individual sessions to work his way back to fitness after picking up a foot injury on international duty in the summer.

De Bruyne, who was nominated for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award for his performances over the course of the past 12 months, did come off the bench to try and influence proceedings in the closing stages of City's 1-0 league defeat against Tottenham.

Guardiola has been managing his star man's minutes carefully, but De Bruyne's return will prove to be a massive boost for the Manchester outfit, who are set to play six times in the space of 17 days in September, including key trips to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

