Man City Receive Major Pre-Season Boost Amid Fixture Cancellations and Covid-19 Cases at Training Base

A few of Manchester City's academy players are in contention to feature against Championship side Preston North End next week, according to reports.

Following the club's decision to conduct the tie behind closed doors this week, it has been revealed that manager Pep Guardiola could field a couple of youngsters who were instructed to stay away from the training ground last week.

The Premier League champions had initially made arrangements to allow fans to visit the academy stadium in their clash against Frankie McAvoy's side on Tuesday 27th July.

However, a worrying COVID-19 outbreak at the club's training ground on Friday, which saw the number of positive cases reach double figures, forced the club to take immediate action by asking players and staff representing the U-23 and U-18 sides to distance themselves from campus for a period of ten days.

However, despite several young stars not having trained this week, Guardiola is expected to select academy players to feature against the Championship outfit, according to Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News.

It is worth noting however, that the degree of inclusion of the younger set hangs in the balance, with a few names recuperating after being forced into self-isolation following the outbreak at CFA on Friday.

Ben Knight and Shea Charles were the only academy boys who were allowed to train with the senior squad this week, and with no further first-team stars expected to return to training ahead of the tie, the Sky Blues have been presented with a selection dilemma as they get pre-season underway next week.

The return of academy stars for the match against Preston will come as a welcome boost for Manchester City and their staff, with a sequence of unforgiving circumstances hindering pre-season preparations - the latest of which has been the cancellation of the planned trip to face CFG-owned ES Troyes AC, with full details found here.

Following the game against Preston, City will face off against Leicester City in pursuit of the Community Shield on Saturday 7th August, which could set the tone early for a season potentially filled with a host of silverware.

It has also been suggested that City will travel to face FC Barcelona in a charity fixture towards the latter stages of August, not before the Premier League campaign will have begun.

