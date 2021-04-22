Man City receive major Sergio Aguero fitness boost ahead of Tottenham cup final

According to Argentinian football insider Lucas Scagliola, Manchester City have received a major fitness boost for Sergio Aguero ahead of this weekend’s League Cup final clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

According to Scagliola, the striker is "100% physically fit" to play in the crucial cup final on Saturday.

This will come as a boost to Pep Guardiola who has been without his start striker for most of this season due to recurring lower body injuries that hampered Aguero for nearly 18 months.

The 32 year-old, whose departure from the Etihad at the end of the season is now confirmed, has made only nine Premier League appearances this season, scoring just one goal in that period.

With Manchester City set to begin a grueling fixture list from now to the end of the season, a fit and firing Sergio Aguero could play a key role in how many trophies Guardiola’s men can secure.

However, Pep Guardiola has shown his desire to play without a recognised striker throughout most of this season - often leaving both Gabriel Jesus and Aguero on the bench.

Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Raheem Sterling have all featured as ‘false nines’ for City in key matches this season.

There have been suggestions in several corners that the upcoming summer transfer window could involve an aggressive pursuit of a new centre-forward, with Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland both being identified as prime targets for Etihad officials.

