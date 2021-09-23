Man City Receive Major Triple Fitness Boost Ahead of Chelsea, PSG, and Liverpool Clashes

Aymeric Laporte, John Stones and Rodrigo have all been spotted in Manchester City training today.

Earlier this week, reports by Mike McGrath in the Telegraph suggested that Manchester City were going into a hectic week of football with only two senior centre-back's available - Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte.

Since returning from international duty, both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have been suffering with minor injuries. The former did feature against Leicester City two weeks ago, but that 90 minutes had seemingly exacerbated the issue.

Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he was unsure on their return date, which maybe highlighted the awkwardness of the injuries. However, Blues have today received a major boost on that front.

Photographs released by Manchester City ahead of their crunch clash with Chelsea tomorrow morning shows the pair in full training with the rest of the first-team squad.

Alongside the central defenders, Rodrigo has also been pictured in training, hinting that his injury picked up against RB Leipzig in the Champions League was not as serious as first feared.

Dutch international Nathan Aké is also back with the squad. The centre-back was granted compassionate leave following the sad passing of his father last week and has since re-joined the group.

Everyone's return will be a welcome sight for Guardiola. The Spaniard is set to navigate a week which sees his side face Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool all away from home.

With the Blues dropping points at home to Southampton last week, the team will want to respond with some big performances - starting in West London tomorrow.

