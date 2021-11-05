Man City Receive Major Update on Key Defender's Fitness Ahead of Manchester United Clash

Manchester City will monitor Kyle Walker's fitness ahead of their derby clash with Manchester United at the weekend after the full-back limped off against Club Brugge on Wednesday.

The ever-consistent right-back appeared to suffer a knock in the first-half of City's impressive 4-1 victory over Club Brugge on matchday four of the Champions League group-stage in midweek.

Goals from Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus sealed a crucial win for the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium, as City took a major step towards qualification for the knockout stages.

Though Walker played through the pain for a large chunk of the clash, City boss Pep Guardiola took him off with 10 minutes to go, prompting the England international to limp off the pitch to the bench.

The 31-year-old, who is dealing with a foot issue, has been one of City's best and most consistent performers for the Sky Blues since his £50 million switch from Tottenham in 2017.

With just a few days turnaround before a crucial Premier League showdown with cross-city rivals Manchester United, City fans will be eager for updates on the defender. However, they may be made to wait a little bit longer before more information is revealed.

As reported by Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, City's medical staff are likely give Walker the maximum time needed to prove his fitness before the derby on Saturday.

However, it is worth noting that there were still doubts on Thursday afternoon as to whether the Sheffield United academy graduate would recover in time to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at Old Trafford.

Guardiola will almost certainly have plans in place should Walker be deemed unfit to face United, with the in-form Joao Cancelo a viable option to play on the right side of defence.

Manchester City are seeking their first league win at Old Trafford in three seasons, as Guardiola's men look to bounce back on the domestic front on the back of successive defeats to West Ham and Crystal Palace.

