Man City Receive THREE Nominations for Premier League's December Awards

Manchester City have received three nominations for the Premier League's December awards, it has been confirmed on Thursday.

It was a relentless month for the reigning top-flight champions, as they continued their march towards a fourth Premier League title in five seasons, with Pep Guardiola's side claiming seven league wins on the bounce.

While Chelsea and Liverpool have dropped points in recent weeks, City kept plugging away despite having players missing through injury or COVID-19, with the Champions League finalists increasing the gap at the top to 10 points.

Manchester City's winning streak has seen them pick up a number of nominations in the Premier League's December awards, with many already ruling out the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool from having a shot at winning the league title this season.

Premier League Player of the Month

Joao Cancelo and Raheem Sterling have both been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award for December.

Other nominees in this category include Leicester City's James Maddison, Arsenal duo Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Martinelli, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Tottenham forward Son Heung-min.

Cancelo has been one of the best defenders in Europe since the start of the campaign, and the Portugal international maintained his eye-catching start to the season with match-winning displays across the full-back positions.

The 27-year-old bagged a goal and an assist in the Premier League last month - netting one of the goals of the season so far in a 4-0 victory away at Newcastle, as well as teeing up Ruben Dias to make it two at St. James' Park.

While Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have been providing the creative flair, Raheem Sterling has been handed a new lease of life after a consistent run of games saw the England international return to his best ahead of the New Year.

Sterling was Manchester City's leading goalscorer in the Premier League in December - with five goals and an assist to his name, including a crucial penalty in a narrow win against Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

Manager of the Month

Pep Guardiola has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for December.

Other nominees in this category include Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, and Tottenham's Antonio Conte.

The Catalan boss saw his side pick up maximum points in their seven league ties last month, with City scoring 24 times and conceding just six in wins over Aston Villa, Watford, Wolves, Leicester, Newcastle, Leeds and Brentford.

Guardiola, who was the recipient of the award in November, has dragged his side over the line in tricky games in December, and where others faltered and succumbed to draws and defeats amid a demanding run of games, City remained relentless.

