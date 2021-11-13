Man City Recieve Major Injury Boost - Player Returned to International Training on Friday

The Manchester City star has returned to training after missing his country's latest game with a muscle problem.

Bernardo Silva, who has started the season on top form, was recently named the Etihad Player of the Month for the second consecutive month, picking up the award in both September and October.

The 27-year-old has already netted three times for his club this campaign, including the winner at the King Power Stadium and a crucial goal in last weekend's 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He's currently enjoying one of his best spells as a City player, despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club last summer.

After a move to Atletico Madrid failed to materialise before the transfer deadline, Silva blew fans away with his world-class displays and relentless legs in the middle of the park.

But the midfielder reported for international duty earlier this week suffering from Myalgia - muscle aches and pains that can be caused by overuse.

He missed the first few days of training and wasn't in the squad for Thursday night's goalless draw with the Republic of Ireland.

Silva's dynamism, creativity, and energy was sorely missed in a Portugal midfield that just couldn't break down the Irish backline despite deploying Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo up top.

Now, Portuguese outlet Diário Record are reporting that Silva returned to training on Friday, ahead of his country's crucial match against Serbia on Sunday night.

While we don't know if this means Silva is back to full fitness, it is certainly an encouraging sign for Manchester City fans, who would have been getting nervous as their player of the season's absence grew longer.

Portugal and Serbia are neck-and-neck at the top of World Cup Qualifying group A ahead of the final matchday with 17 points each.

As the winner of Sunday's showdown will top the group, Portugal boss Fernando Santos will be pleased to have the in-form Bernardo Silva available.

