Man City Recruitment in One Position Dependant on Ability to Sell Current First-Team Star

Sources claim that Manchester City signing a new left-back this summer is a possibility, but will be dependent on the club’s ability to offload Benjamin Mendy.

Pep Guardiola has not had a fully fit natural left-back at his disposal since Benjamin Mendy went down with a serious knee injury, only a few months after signing for the club in the summer of 2017 for a reported fee of £52 million.

In the subsequent years, Pep Guardiola has used a variety of left-backs as cover, many of which are not naturals in the position. Oleskandr Zinchenko, Fabian Delph, Danilo, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, and Joao Cancelo have all featured on the left flank at times.

Many associated with the club feel that it is time to head into the transfer market to find a long-term option, however, according to the Times’ Paul Hirst, the possibility of a new signing is dependent on the club’s ability to offload Benjamin Mendy - who currently collects a weekly wage of £90,000, while not being a regular in Pep Guardiola’s team.

With Benjamin Mendy’s poor injury record and lack of first team football, Manchester City would likely be forced into taking a financial loss on the Frenchman.

Despite that, if a worthy bid were to come in, one must believe the club will be eager to get the 26-year-old off of the books.

If the club were able to find a buyer, they have reportedly narrowed down their options to just a few players, with Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico, Sporting Lisbon’s Nuno Mendes, and Atalanta’s Robin Gosens having all been linked to the Etihad club in recent weeks.

