Man City release European Super League statement

Manchester City have released an official club statement on their website regarding their reported exit from the European Super League on Tuesday night.

In a short statement released at 9:19PM on Tuesday night, the copy read:

"Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League."

Additional reporting from Mike Keegan of the Mail earlier on Tuesday had stated that while Manchester City are indeed out of the European Super League, they have declined to comment to the media directly prior to an official statement for legal reasons.

Since the statements were released from the 12 founding clubs late on Sunday evening, fans all over the world have been in outrage, and protests all over the country have taken place for fans to show their distaste in the news.

This will surely spell the end of the proposals, with two of its founding members now u-turning on commitments due to fan pressure.

There is an expectation within the game now that the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona, and Arsenal will all leave the Super League formally in the coming hours, with the entirety of the organisation expected to disband.

