VIDEO: Man City release heartwarming clip on their COVID-19 aid contribution

Manchester City have revealed, on their Twitter page, how they have being helping the local community during the coronavirus pandemic, with many praising their efforts.

Manchester City's partnership with the NHS has seen 1,000 coronavirus tests a day being conducted at the Etihad Stadium.

The club opened up the Etihad Stadium to over 26,000 health and social care workers since the pandemic took hold. As well as providing testing facilities, the stadium's various facilities have been used to train over 350 nurses including those in Manchester's Nightingale hospital.

City's Chief Operating Officer, Omar Berrada spoke about efforts to help the NHS on the club's website:

'As a club, we are acutely conscious of the role we can, and should, play in supporting our city, both day to day, and in times of crisis,

It was abundantly clear from the outset of this pandemic that we would be able to help, but we wanted to understand how we could do so most effectively in order to best support our public services, our fans and the wider Manchester community.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Manchester over the coming weeks through this crisis and beyond, into its recovery, in full confidence that our city will come back stronger than before.'

There was also praise from MP for Manchester Central Lucy Powell:

‘The manner with which the club has responded to the challenges that our community has been presented with demonstrates a genuine desire to understand the real issues people are facing.

I am really proud of the what the club is doing during this difficult time, and the leadership they have shown.'

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra