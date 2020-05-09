City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

VIDEO: Man City release heartwarming clip on their COVID-19 aid contribution

Matt Astbury

Manchester City have revealed, on their Twitter page, how they have being helping the local community during the coronavirus pandemic, with many praising their efforts.

Manchester City's partnership with the NHS has seen 1,000 coronavirus tests a day being conducted at the Etihad Stadium.

The club opened up the Etihad Stadium to over 26,000 health and social care workers since the pandemic took hold. As well as providing testing facilities, the stadium's various facilities have been used to train over 350 nurses including those in Manchester's Nightingale hospital.

City's Chief Operating Officer, Omar Berrada spoke about efforts to help the NHS on the club's website:

'As a club, we are acutely conscious of the role we can, and should, play in supporting our city, both day to day, and in times of crisis,

It was abundantly clear from the outset of this pandemic that we would be able to help, but we wanted to understand how we could do so most effectively in order to best support our public services, our fans and the wider Manchester community.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Manchester over the coming weeks through this crisis and beyond, into its recovery, in full confidence that our city will come back stronger than before.'

general-views-of-sport-venues-after-events-postponed-due-to-covid-19 (2)

There was also praise from MP for Manchester Central Lucy Powell:

‘The manner with which the club has responded to the challenges that our community has been presented with demonstrates a genuine desire to understand the real issues people are facing.

I am really proud of the what the club is doing during this difficult time, and the leadership they have shown.'

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'ready to negotiate' with Bayern Munich - forward has 'agreement in principle'

Manchester City are reportedly ready to negotiate with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Leroy Sane this summer, according to SPORTBILD.

Freddie Pye

Man City contact entourage of PSG defender - RB Leipzig also interested

Manchester City are hoping to beat RB Leipzig to the signature of PSG defender Tanguy Kouassi, but the Blues may already be too late.

harryasiddall

Newcastle United 'keen' on Man City defender - £40m bid could follow Saudi takeover

John Stones is on the shortlist of centre-backs Newcastle United want to sign, should the Saudi-led takeover succeed, according to 90min.

markgough96

Man City resist Juventus interest in forward - but Guardiola would consider swap for one particular player

Tuttosport claim that City are unmoved by interest in Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus - but would consider a deal involving Paulo Dybala.

markgough96

Man City defender releases significant statement - feels he is 'being harassed' following tabloid newspaper article

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has this evening released a statement across social media in response to a recent article released by the Sun newspaper.

Freddie Pye

"We were sh*tting ourselves" - Former Man City star talks about the club takeover

Manchester City fan-favourite Pablo Zabaleta reveals the feelings and fears of the dressing room after the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008.

richarddugdale

Man City defender allegedly breaches UK lockdown restrictions three times within a 24 hour period

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly breached UK lockdown restrictions on three occasions within the space of 24 hours for personal family visits, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

Man City CEO 'gets tough' with Bayern Munich over transfer saga

City's director of football is said to be willing to keep Leroy Sané at the club after Bayern players 'interfered' during contract negotiations

richarddugdale

Man City Player Ratings 2019/20 - Part Two - The Midfield

In part two, City Xtra take a look back on those at the heart of our creative core and midfielder anchor as Adam Monk runs you through his analysis of Manchester City's midfield this season.

adamjmonk

Man City owners close in on the purchase of NINTH club

The City Football Group are closing in on their ninth club investment since the takeover of Manchester City in 2008, with a move into Belgium next on the agenda.

Freddie Pye