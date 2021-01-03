Man City release statement following Covid-19 breach by Benjamin Mendy

Manchester City have released a statement following reports from the Sun newspaper drew attention to a New Year's Eve party held by Benjamin Mendy at his home in Cheshire.

Reports in the Sun highlighted the nature of the party which, while being attended by several members of his household, was also invited to other members outside of his household. The Sun also highlight three women leaving the property in the early hours of New Year's day, however the player has stated that the women did not enter the house.

Benjamin Mendy also stated that he denied access to the property to a couple from Mottram, while he also reiterated that he had made Manchester City aware of the possible breach.

In a club statement relayed by the Guardian on Sunday morning, Manchester City have stated, "The club is aware of a New Year’s Eve Covid-19 breach involving Benjamin Mendy and the subsequent media reporting of it. While it is understood that elements of this incident have been misinterpreted in the reports, the player has publicly apologised for his error, the club is disappointed to learn of the transgression and will be conducting an internal investigation."

Whether or not Benjamin Mendy will be included in the match day squad to face Chelsea later on Sunday remains to be seen, however the latest off-the-pitch behavioural issue has thrown his future at the club into doubt - despite his recent comeback to fitness.

