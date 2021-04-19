Man City release statement on Kevin de Bruyne injury

Manchester City have released a statement on Monday morning regarding the injury to Kevin de Bruyne, sustained in the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea over the weekend.

There have been concerns in recent days of the status of the Belgian midfielder, with it being first feared that the player may have sustained some level of ligament damage. However, this has been reported to have not been the case.

Published on the official club website on Monday morning, Manchester City released the following statement on the 29 year-old:

"Manchester City can confirm that Kevin de Bruyne suffered injury to his right foot and ankle in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea."

"The extent of the problem is not yet known. Kevin will continue to be reviewed but will miss Wednesday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa."

"We will bring you further updates on his condition in due course."

Manchester City will now be hoping that De Bruyne can prove hit fitness over the course of the next week, and despite potentially not being fit for the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday afternoon, the aim will be to get the Belgian prepared for the crunch games that follow.

A week on Wednesday, Manchester City are due to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first-leg - a game that Pep Guardiola will heavily require the services of Kevin de Bruyne.

