Man City remain 'confident' about CAS appeal - club could 'shake the market' following a positive outcome

Manchester City 'remain confident' of a positive outcome from their CAS appeal against their two-year ban from European competition by UEFA, according to Jose Alvarez.

It appears to be the first message coming from 'club sources' following the three-day appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month, and also appears to fit the mood voiced by Manchester City officials throughout this whole ordeal - a mood of positivity and confidence that their two-year ban and overall sanction could be reduced, postponed or suspended.

According to journalist Jose Alvarez, the feeling amongst the Manchester City hierarchy is one of 'calm' in regards to their UEFA sanction and the subsequent CAS appeal in early June. City believe UEFA have taken a 'very positive' view and subsequently could 'contemplate a suspension/postponement' of their current sanction.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Perhaps what is most exciting for Manchester City fans ahead of the summer transfer window is what came after this revelation. It is suggested by Alvarez that should the current sanction see a suspension or postponement, Manchester City will 'shake the market' with 'several important signings'.

It is expected that the decision, findings and overall outcome of the three-day CAS appeal from Manchester City will be made official some time in July, although as per the CAS statement on the third-day of the hearing in early June, this date will be made known in the coming days/weeks.

