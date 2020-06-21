City Xtra
Man City remain 'confident' about CAS appeal - club could 'shake the market' following a positive outcome

Freddie Pye

Manchester City 'remain confident' of a positive outcome from their CAS appeal against their two-year ban from European competition by UEFA, according to Jose Alvarez.

It appears to be the first message coming from 'club sources' following the three-day appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month, and also appears to fit the mood voiced by Manchester City officials throughout this whole ordeal - a mood of positivity and confidence that their two-year ban and overall sanction could be reduced, postponed or suspended.

According to journalist Jose Alvarez, the feeling amongst the Manchester City hierarchy is one of 'calm' in regards to their UEFA sanction and the subsequent CAS appeal in early June. City believe UEFA have taken a 'very positive' view and subsequently could 'contemplate a suspension/postponement' of their current sanction.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Perhaps what is most exciting for Manchester City fans ahead of the summer transfer window is what came after this revelation. It is suggested by Alvarez that should the current sanction see a suspension or postponement, Manchester City will 'shake the market' with 'several important signings'.

It is expected that the decision, findings and overall outcome of the three-day CAS appeal from Manchester City will be made official some time in July, although as per the CAS statement on the third-day of the hearing in early June, this date will be made known in the coming days/weeks.

Exclusive: City Xtra in conversation with Man City's rising star Cole Palmer

It's been a turbulent few months for pretty much everyone, but for a certain rising star in the City Football Academy, there certainly was light at the end of the tunnel - that light came in the form of the Manchester City first-team for local lad Cole Palmer, and the promising 18-year-old has certainly grabbed the attention of so many City fans excited to get a glimpse of the 'next big thing' to come out of the CFA.

Freddie Pye

Predicted XI: Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Manchester City came back with a bang against Arsenal, but Burnley's visit to the Etihad Stadium on Monday night offers a very different challenge.

Nathan Allen

The Big Match Preview - Manchester City vs Burnley (PL)

Following the three month pause of Premier League football due to the Coronavirus, Manchester City marked their resumption of an elongated campaign with an effortless 3-0 win over former assistant manager Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. As the games start to come thick and fast, next up for Guardiola’s side is Sean Dyche’s Burnley, who they welcome to the flag draped Etihad on Monday evening.

Harry Winters

Man City star to still be considered for selection before departure

Leroy Sané will still be considered for selection by Manchester City despite his refusal to sign a new deal.

Alex Farrell

Ask the Opposition - Manchester City vs Burnley (w/ ClaretsTalk)

Ahead of Monday night's Premier League fixture against Burnley, we caught up with Dan Barnes from ClaretsTalk for the opposition's thoughts ahead of the game.

markgough96

Bundesliga side prepare 'concrete negotiations' with Man City in bid to sign defender

RB Leipzig are preparing to hold 'concrete negotiations' with City in an attempt to sign Angelino on a permanent deal, report SportBild.

markgough96

"I think this is a place where we can stay for a long time" - Midfield star discusses his Man City career

Kevin de Bruyne has spoken about Manchester City, Pep Guardiola and David Silva in an exclusive in-depth interview with Sky Sports.

Nathan Allen

City Xtra plays: Football Manager (Part Two)

A big new signing, two pre-season tours and three massive games. It's time to get our show as managers of Manchester City FC on the road in part two of our new Football Manager series.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'turn their attention' to Bundesliga winger after star man's departure

Manchester City have 'turned their attention' to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, after Pep Guardiola confirmed Leroy Sané is to leave the club.

harryasiddall

“I could play in the Süper Lig in four or five years" - Man City star admits he could leave the club

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has admitted he could 'play in the Süper Lig in four or five years', in a recent interview.

harryasiddall