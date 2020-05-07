City Xtra
Man City representative airs concerns on the Premier League's Project Restart

Matt Astbury

While there is still no concrete date on when England's top flight will return, according to the Mail, players are being asked to share concerns over Project Restart over WhatsApp, with the PFA relaying any concerns to the Premier League.

Clubs are being asked to select a delegate who will gather the thoughts of all their teammates and then communice with the PFA. In Manchester City's case, this responsibility has fallen to Kevin De Bruyne.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The PFA want to know of any reservations its members may have with the Premier League preparing for a return, which could be as early as next month.

While the majority of players will do what they are told, some do have concerns including whether there will be enough COVID-19 tests for themselves and key workers.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to delay the announcement on lockdown measures until Sunday has disrupted the Premier League's plan to return promptly.

