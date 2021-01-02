Man City return additional positive Covid-19 result 24 hours before Chelsea clash

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Manchester City have returned an additional Covid-19 result, just 24 hours ahead of the clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.
The latest positive result, which is understood by the Sun to have come from Friday's round of testing, takes the total number of positive cases among players and members of staff up to eight.

However, the Sun does clarify via a club spokesperson that the latest positive test is that of a player in the club's Elite Development Squad and had no contact with members of the first-team over the past ten days.

Manchester City remain confident that their game against Chelsea on Sunday will go ahead, despite another postponement concerning Fulham on Saturday. Following additional testing on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's squad are expected to receive their latest results on Sunday morning. 

As per reporting from the Sun, a club spokesman has said, “The Manchester City Covid-19 bubble underwent testing on Friday and one result has returned as positive from a player outside the immediate first-team squad.“

"The player has had no contact with the first team in the last ten days.“

"Everyone at City continues to wish speedy recoveries to all our colleagues who remain in self-isolation following their positive tests.”

The player from the EDS is set to join Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Tommy Doyle, and Ederson, plus an additional first-team player, in isolation until they return a negative result.

