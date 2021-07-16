Man City Reward 17 Academy Stars With Professional Deals Ahead of New Campaign

A host of Manchester City's young guns have penned their first professional deal with the club, according to reports.

The Premier League champions have secured deals for the best and most promising players who have emerged from the youth ranks.

A series of players will make the majority of City's U-23 squad next term, with the club adamant on holding on to their valuable assets and prevent them from going out on loan.

Some stars such as Luke Mbete-Tabu and Roméo Lavia could be promoted to the first-team in the coming season, with City boss Pep Guardiola impressed with the duo's performances for the youth sides.

It was reported previously that Guardiola is looking to integrate Lavia into the first-team as a progressive step in his development and and to provide a strong back-up to his first-choice picks in the middle of the park.

With Fernandinho having extended his stay at the club till 2022, the Etihad faithful would like Lavia to continue from the Brazilian veteran in the hope that he can be the 36-year-old's long-term replacement, which is a measure of how highly he is rated by the manager.

With the Premier League champions bidding to strengthen their attack this summer, Lavia's emergence means that they can prioritise other positions.

Here is the full list of youngsters who have signed their first professional contract with City:

Luke Mbete-Tabu

Darko Gyabi

Kian Breckin

Shea Charles

Tai Sodje

Carlos Borges

Josh McNamara

Callum Doyle

Harvey Griffiths

Micah Hamilton

Juan Larios

Roméo Lavia

Josh Adam

Mikki van Sas

Liam Smith

Adedire Mebude

Kwaku Oduroh

