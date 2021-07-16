Man City Reward 17 Academy Stars With Professional Deals Ahead of New Campaign
The Premier League champions have secured deals for the best and most promising players who have emerged from the youth ranks.
A series of players will make the majority of City's U-23 squad next term, with the club adamant on holding on to their valuable assets and prevent them from going out on loan.
Some stars such as Luke Mbete-Tabu and Roméo Lavia could be promoted to the first-team in the coming season, with City boss Pep Guardiola impressed with the duo's performances for the youth sides.
It was reported previously that Guardiola is looking to integrate Lavia into the first-team as a progressive step in his development and and to provide a strong back-up to his first-choice picks in the middle of the park.
With Fernandinho having extended his stay at the club till 2022, the Etihad faithful would like Lavia to continue from the Brazilian veteran in the hope that he can be the 36-year-old's long-term replacement, which is a measure of how highly he is rated by the manager.
With the Premier League champions bidding to strengthen their attack this summer, Lavia's emergence means that they can prioritise other positions.
Here is the full list of youngsters who have signed their first professional contract with City:
Luke Mbete-Tabu
Darko Gyabi
Kian Breckin
Shea Charles
Tai Sodje
Carlos Borges
Josh McNamara
Callum Doyle
Harvey Griffiths
Micah Hamilton
Juan Larios
Roméo Lavia
Josh Adam
Mikki van Sas
Liam Smith
Adedire Mebude
Kwaku Oduroh
