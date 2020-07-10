Man City secure work permit for player - set to be part of Pep Guardiola's plans next season

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has qualified for a work permit in the United Kingdom, and will feature in Pep Guardiola's plans for the 2020-21 season, report ESPN.

Steffen (25), signed for City in July 2019 for a $7m fee from MLS side Columbus Crew. He has spent his first season out on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga.

The goalkeeper's performances in Germany have earned Steffen a regular place in the United States national team line-up, with 17 caps to his name since making his international debut in 2018. However, he missed the latter half of the season through injury.

In spite of the this, Steffen's progress has not gone unnoticed in Manchester. ESPN claim that, with Claudio Bravo set to exit upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, Steffen will take the Chilean's role as City's back-up goalkeeper.

The only stumbling block to this plan had been the lack of a work permit for Steffen - but his international appearances have likely played a key role in enabling him to now be awarded a permit to play in the United Kingdom.

Pep Guardiola must therefore be confident in Steffen's ability to provide competition for Ederson, and City fans will likely get to see the young 'keeper in action in next season's cup competitions.

