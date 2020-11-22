SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City seek to tie down THREE major stars to new contracts - duel 2025 deal on the table while significant pay rise also on the agenda

Hamish MacRae

Manchester City are looking to advance on their successful attempts to keep Pep Guardiola at the club by tying down three major first-team stars to new deals, according to the latest reports.

Negotiations are already in the preliminary stage with Kevin de Bruyne, as Simon Mullock of the Mirror reports that the Belgian has indicated his willingness to stay at the club. A £350,000-per-week deal running until 2025 is in the offing. 

Mullock also understands that a new contract for Sterling is high on Manchester City’s priority list. The forward, who the club believe still has room to improve under Guardiola, can expect a “significant” rise in wages.

manchester-city-v-norwich-city-premier-league

The Citizens, in their attempts to seal the futures of all their top players for the remainder of Guardiola’s time in charge, will also move to extend Gabriel Jesus’ stay. The Brazilian will reportedly see his wages almost doubled to £150,000 a week, should he decide to sign on the dotted line.

The three major new contracts will mark a significant statement of intent in terms of the future of the football club, and how they intend on retaining their key players despite their current market valuations being at their highest since their arrivals at the club.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

“We defend bad!” - Pep Guardiola slams defensive errors for Man City dropping points in recent weeks

After a hugely underwhelming performance and subsequent 2-0 defeat against Tottenham, Manchester City have now dropped points for the fifth time this season.

Shruti Sadbhav

by

BigDaddyOllie

Kevin De Bruyne takes a dig at handball rules after Man City's defeat against Tottenham

Manchester City were stunned by Jose Mourinho’s men after Tottenham Hotspur managed to pick a 2-0 win over the visitors.

Shruti Sadbhav

Sergio Agüero replacement 'a top priority' for Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has made finding Sergio Aguero's successor a top priority after committing his future to Manchester City, with a number of names linked with a move to the Etihad.

Jack Walker

La Liga centre-back confirms phone call with Pep Guardiola - states it went 'very well'

Manchester City's summer centre-back target Jules Kounde has confirmed during an interview with Canal Football Club, as relayed by Get French Football News, that he and Pep Guardiola spoke directly over the phone regarding a potential move to the Etihad last summer.

Freddie Pye

Additional payments set to be paid to Valencia by Man City for Ferran Torres revealed

Manchester City paid an initial fee of €23 million for 20-year-old versatile forward Ferran Torres earlier this year - a fee that could rise during the Spaniard's time at the Etihad due to a number of variables included in the deal to take the player from Valencia.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Pep Guardiola's lacklustre Blues were bested by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side tonight by two goals to nil.

Danny Lardner

Man City receive huge injury boost as key defender returns to training

Manchester City have received a huge boost ahead of today's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur as left-back Benjamin Mendy has returned to training.

harryasiddall

by

Bluedannyc

Pep Guardiola opens up on the ‘reality’ of Man City in the Premier League title race

A frustrating loss against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon may have pushed Manchester City into the bottom half of the Premier League table, but Pep Guardiola is still beaming with confidence.

Shruti Sadbhav

“It’s hard to find consistency!” - Kevin De Bruyne reflects on Man City’s lack of attacking threat after Spurs loss

Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham on Saturday evening has raised plenty of questions regarding the attacking capabilities of the Pep Guardiola-led side.

Shruti Sadbhav

"We're going to change..." - Pep Guardiola has reacted to Man City’s lack of goals this season

Manchester City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday night, as Pep Guardiola’s side failed to register a single goal in their first match after the International break.

Shruti Sadbhav