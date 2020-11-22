Man City seek to tie down THREE major stars to new contracts - duel 2025 deal on the table while significant pay rise also on the agenda

Manchester City are looking to advance on their successful attempts to keep Pep Guardiola at the club by tying down three major first-team stars to new deals, according to the latest reports.

Negotiations are already in the preliminary stage with Kevin de Bruyne, as Simon Mullock of the Mirror reports that the Belgian has indicated his willingness to stay at the club. A £350,000-per-week deal running until 2025 is in the offing.

Mullock also understands that a new contract for Sterling is high on Manchester City’s priority list. The forward, who the club believe still has room to improve under Guardiola, can expect a “significant” rise in wages.

The Citizens, in their attempts to seal the futures of all their top players for the remainder of Guardiola’s time in charge, will also move to extend Gabriel Jesus’ stay. The Brazilian will reportedly see his wages almost doubled to £150,000 a week, should he decide to sign on the dotted line.

The three major new contracts will mark a significant statement of intent in terms of the future of the football club, and how they intend on retaining their key players despite their current market valuations being at their highest since their arrivals at the club.

