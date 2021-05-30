Man City Sensationally Ready To Sell Two Top Wingers To Make Space For Summer Signings

Pep Guardiola has decided to part ways with two of his most important players as he plans to refresh the squad going into his sixth season with Manchester City.

The City boss has on multiple occasions said that he will make some changes to the squad in the coming months to keep the hunger of winning alive within the team.

Most noticeably, while speaking to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand via BT Sport's Official Youtube Channel, Guardiola was quoted as saying, “You have to shake, have to move. [Winning multiple titles] with the same guys? It’s almost impossible. We change. After defeat/wins, we change, me included, we change. In the beginning you accept things, but when you win, you accept less,” leaving fans wondering who exactly was going to be shown the door after a wonderful season.

Adding to the speculation, according to the latest exclusive story from the Daily Mail, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez have found themselves on the list of players Manchester City are ready to offload this season.

The Englishman has found it difficult to make it into Pep Guardiola’s playing XI this campaign, despite having 14 goals and 12 assists next to his name this season. Sterling’s form has taken a huge dip since the beginning of 2021 and has found himself in City’s so-called B team, more often than not.

Riyad Mahrez, who has been excellent for City and is said to be in the ‘form of his life’ is another shocking name on Manchester City’s for-sale list, reportedly due to his increasing age as he turns 31 next year. The Algerian has had his best season with the Blues this year after moving from Leicester City back in 2018, scoring two crucial goals in Manchester City’s Semi Final tie against Paris Saint-Germain and proving to be a vital cog in City’s successful campaign so far this year.

This report from Daily Mail comes as a huge shock for City supporters with many of them not expecting the 26-year-old Sterling to be shown the door after just one poor season at the club, that too by his own high standards. But, as per the reports, Manchester City’s hierarchy are ready to cash-in on the Englishman in the upcoming transfer window, to make space and funds for their transfer targets.

Others who are on the list of potential exits are Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus. Laporte has found it difficult to displace Ruben Dias and John Stones from the line up and is reportedly looking at his options ahead of the summer window. While forward Gabriel Jesus has also failed to authoritatively stake claim for his position.

Daily Mail also report that Arsenal and former City Assistant Manager Mikel Arteta are said to be interested in both Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez. The Arsenal manager has already worked with the two players and would like to bring them to the Emirates Stadium. However, whether the London side have the financial capacity to match Manchester City’s asking price is a major doubt.

Manchester City are linked with Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish ahead of the summer transfer window. The two Englishmen will command humongous transfer fees and City are looking to generate funds and make space for them at the cost of Sterling and Mahrez’s departure.

