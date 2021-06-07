Man City Set For Financial Boost Through Man United Signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City could earn up to €13 million with their sell-on clause if Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United is completed.

It was heavily reported in the Daily Mail yesterday that Manchester United are close to agreeing a fee in the region £81.5 million for the Borussia Dortmund winger, but other sources have came out in response to add a deal isn't as close as reported.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United have 're-opened contacts' with Borussia Dortmund in the hope that a deal can be done this time around.

The Red Devils were heavily linked last summer, but a move fell through when trying to agree a fee.

Jadon Sancho was on Manchester City's books between 2015 and 2017, where he really transformed his game. He scored 15 goals and provided six assists in his 22 games at Under-18 level.

After failing to agree a new contract, Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has enjoyed a very fruitful four years. Scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists so far, the Englishmen has established himself as one of Europe's finest talents.

A clause in the contract of Sancho's sale means Manchester City would receive 15% of the transfer fee paid to Borussia Dortmund - which with the figures discussed, would stand at around €13 million.

