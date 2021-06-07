Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Set For Financial Boost Through Man United Signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City could earn up to €13 million with their sell-on clause if Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United is completed.
Author:
Publish date:

It was heavily reported in the Daily Mail yesterday that Manchester United are close to agreeing a fee in the region £81.5 million for the Borussia Dortmund winger, but other sources have came out in response to add a deal isn't as close as reported.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United have 're-opened contacts' with Borussia Dortmund in the hope that a deal can be done this time around.

The Red Devils were heavily linked last summer, but a move fell through when trying to agree a fee.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola's stance on the future of Raheem Sterling

READ MORE: Argentine winger reveals decision to join Man City

Jadon Sancho was on Manchester City's books between 2015 and 2017, where he really transformed his game. He scored 15 goals and provided six assists in his 22 games at Under-18 level.

After failing to agree a new contract, Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and has enjoyed a very fruitful four years. Scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists so far, the Englishmen has established himself as one of Europe's finest talents.

A clause in the contract of Sancho's sale means Manchester City would receive 15% of the transfer fee paid to Borussia Dortmund - which with the figures discussed, would stand at around €13 million.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

1001845550 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Demands Man City Do Not 'Miss Out' On Opportunity to Sign £100M Star - Player Regarded As Important As Striker Target

1001887765
News

How Many Players Are In Action and How They Are Getting On - Man City Players On International Duty

1001765326
News

"Every Day, That’s What I Work Towards" - International Goalkeeper Sets Sights on Ederson's Man City Number One Spot

sipa_33566524
News

Man City Star Speaks of Players Who 'Resuscitated' Him After Champions League Final Defeat to Chelsea

sipa_30518557
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Barcelona Locked In 'Intense Contacts' During Recent Days - Aymeric Laporte and Other Players Discussed

1002827497 (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Opens Up On Man City Future When Asked About Barcelona Return

sipa_33492137
Transfer Rumours

Club Has 'Put Itself On The Waiting List' For Man City Forward - Player Among 'Top Tier' Transfer Targets

sipa_33364237
News

Man City Star Sustains Knee Injury On International Duty and Forced Into Substitution