Man City set for record-high €118 million payout if they win the Champions League

Manchester City could be set for a record-high payout if they win the UEFA Champions League this season, according to The Times.

The tournament, of which City have reached the quarter-finals for the third year in a row, is touted to award a €118M prize to the eventual victors.

This eye-wateringly high figure comes in spite of any rumoured 10% cut to the sum that may be imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, which has had a hugely detrimental financial impact across the globe as well as in football.

If this is the actual fee, it will just about beat the €117M awarded last season as the annual prize continues to inflate.

City are in the last eight of this year's competition, where they will face Lyon, after knocking out Real Madrid- who have dominated the tournament for much of the last decade.

They will face the French side on the 15th of August and, should Pep Guardiola's side come out on top, a semi-final tie against either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid beckons.

