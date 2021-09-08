September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Set for Third Choice Goalkeeper Start Against Leicester City This Weekend

Manchester City are expected to be forced into starting their third choice goalkeeper for the upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City this weekend.
Author:
Publish date:

Following back-to-back events surrounding both Ederson and Zack Steffen in recent days, it is now expected that Manchester City will be forced into starting a third option between the sticks in the Premier League this weekend.

The Brazilian Football Association have enforced what has been labelled the 'five-day rule', meaning a number of Brazilian players for top-flight clubs will be prevent from playing for a period of five days this weekend. This includes Gabriel Jesus and Ederson for Manchester City, who will both be blocked from starting this weekend.

As for Zack Steffen, the USA international tested positive for Covid-19 while away with the national team over the past fortnight, meaning he has been forced into a mandatory 10-day isolation period and is likely to miss the upcoming clash against Leicester.

READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin de Bruyne fitness latest

READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About City Outfield Ambitions

That leaves Scott Carson as the only regular first-team goalkeeper eligible for the weekend's clash, and it is now highly likely that should the Brazilian Football Association's ruling over Ederson stand, then the veteran Englishman will start in goal.

18 year-old academy goalkeeper Ciaran Slicker could then take a place on the substitutes bench for Manchester City, after the teenager appeared for the first-team squad during pre-season.

Carson's one and only previous start for Manchester City came at the back end of last season, when the Englishman featured for the full 90 minutes in a dramatic 4-3 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park.

READ MORE: City Join league Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona's Pedri

READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

The blocking of Gabriel Jesus and Ederson from playing this weekend is likely to spark an angry reaction from Pep Guardiola this week.

Manchester City's Catalan coach is expected to speak to the general press and media on Friday afternoon, when he partakes in his usual pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend's competitive action.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32344511
News

Man City Duo BLOCKED from Featuring Against Leicester Due to ‘Five-Day Rule’ Imposed by Brazil

sipa_33492178 (1)
News

Man City Set for Third Choice Goalkeeper Start Against Leicester City This Weekend

sipa_34658349
News

"He Has Found The Ideal Maestro" - La Liga Club Legend Offers Glowing Report of Man City Forward

ESV
Transfer Rumours

Man City and Chelsea Monitoring Brazilian Winger, Claims Player's Agent

sipa_34700874
Transfer Rumours

Reliable Man City Source Confirms Club's Interest in £68M Defender

sipa_34822252
News

Bernardo Silva Dazzles In Portugal Victory, Cole Palmer Scores On England Debut - Man City International Day Round-Up: Day Six

sipa_32839739
News

"The League Ain't Ready", "Grealish Will Be Happy" - Plenty Of Man City Fans React To Key Duo's Return To Training

sipa_34595918
News

New Man City Video Reveals Kevin de Bruyne Fitness Latest