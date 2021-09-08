Man City Set for Third Choice Goalkeeper Start Against Leicester City This Weekend

Manchester City are expected to be forced into starting their third choice goalkeeper for the upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City this weekend.

Following back-to-back events surrounding both Ederson and Zack Steffen in recent days, it is now expected that Manchester City will be forced into starting a third option between the sticks in the Premier League this weekend.

The Brazilian Football Association have enforced what has been labelled the 'five-day rule', meaning a number of Brazilian players for top-flight clubs will be prevent from playing for a period of five days this weekend. This includes Gabriel Jesus and Ederson for Manchester City, who will both be blocked from starting this weekend.

As for Zack Steffen, the USA international tested positive for Covid-19 while away with the national team over the past fortnight, meaning he has been forced into a mandatory 10-day isolation period and is likely to miss the upcoming clash against Leicester.

That leaves Scott Carson as the only regular first-team goalkeeper eligible for the weekend's clash, and it is now highly likely that should the Brazilian Football Association's ruling over Ederson stand, then the veteran Englishman will start in goal.

18 year-old academy goalkeeper Ciaran Slicker could then take a place on the substitutes bench for Manchester City, after the teenager appeared for the first-team squad during pre-season.

Carson's one and only previous start for Manchester City came at the back end of last season, when the Englishman featured for the full 90 minutes in a dramatic 4-3 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The blocking of Gabriel Jesus and Ederson from playing this weekend is likely to spark an angry reaction from Pep Guardiola this week.

Manchester City's Catalan coach is expected to speak to the general press and media on Friday afternoon, when he partakes in his usual pre-match press conference ahead of the weekend's competitive action.

