Man City Set For Transfer Budget Boost Via Centre-Back Transfer With Arsenal and Newcastle Interested

Former Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is up for sale at Fulham this season, and the Premier League champions are set to make some money off of any potential transfer.

According to the information of the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel this week, the West London club could accept a bid starting at £10 million for the defender this summer, as Fulham find themselves on their way back down to the EFL Championship.

According to Mokbel's report, Premier League duo Arsenal and Newcastle United are monitoring Tosin Adarabioyo’s situation, who impressed many in his first season at Craven Cottage following his move from Manchester City last summer.

Thanks to a sell-on clause of 20% inserted into the deal between Manchester City and Fulham at the very start of last season, the Etihad club would walk away with approximately £2 million from a deal, if any club pulls the trigger on Adarabioyo for the aforementioned fee.

However, it is highlighted within the report that the opportunity to sign Adarabioyo for £10 million is limited - as Mokbel states that the clause expires 30 days before the Championship season, which is scheduled to start on August 7th.

These circumstances are nothing new to the Premier League champions.

Manchester City are also waiting in the wings for Manchester United to complete a big money deal for Borussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho.

Should Sancho complete a reported €95 million move in the coming weeks and months, Manchester City would stand to collect 15% of any amount above the £8 million that took the Englishman to Germany four years ago.

By all accounts, the Etihad club will look to put any money made from player sales towards their primary summer targets, including Tottenham's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, who could cost a combined £200 million.

