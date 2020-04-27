City Xtra
Man City set to announce new assistant manager this summer

Matt Astbury

Pep Guardiola is set to appoint his new assistant manager this summer, following Mikel Arteta's appointment as Arsenal manager at the end of 2019, according to Goal.

The position is not as simple as becoming an avid disciple of Guardiola's philosophy. Members of his backroom team are expected to make key decisions, challenge Guardiola's tactics, and establish a strong relationship with the players.

This was something Arteta was particularly good at and saw him improve many players as individuals. Former Liverpool youth coach Rodolfo Borrell has stepped up to take on more responsibility and has helped in easing academy players into the senior squad.

afc-bournemouth-v-arsenal-fc-premier-league
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Ex-Chelsea Development Centre officer Michael Beale worked with Borrell during his time on Merseyside and was impressed by his coaching ability, including his defensive work.

"He was very good defensively, which isn’t exactly what you expect of a former Barcelona coach. I think Guardiola credited him in his book for helping him learn a lot about pressing and counter-pressing. I found that fascinating."

Former New York City FC head coach Domenec Torrent is another candidate for the vacant assistant manager role. Torrent worked as Guardiola's assistant at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City before taking charge of the fellow City Football Group club in 2018.

The 57-year-old guided them to their best-ever MLS finish in 2019 before a last-minute playoff semi-final exit at the hands of Toronto FC. Torrent then decided to leave the club by mutual consent.

While there is an option to return to Manchester, Torrent wants his next position in football to be a managerial role and after impressing in the United States; and he should attract plenty of interest.

swansea-city-v-manchester-city-premier-league
(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

An up-and-coming coach is another option Guardiola is considering. The possibility of working alongside a two-time Champions League winning manager is an attractive proposition for anyone wanting to earn their coaching badges.

Several former players have also been linked including former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso; who is currently managing Real Sociedad B. Alonso has already made a name for himself taking his side to fifth in Spain's third tier.

Despite visiting the Etihad Campus in 2018, Alonso played down the idea of leaving his current position in December, but that has not stopped links being made to numerous positions including Zinedine Zidane's job at Real Madrid.

fbl-eur-c1-draw
(FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

There have also been some suggestions that some of the players to have played under Guardiola could be suitable for the role, including Andres Iniesta and David Silva. However, this opportunity would come round too early as both players are in the process of bringing the curtain down on their playing careers.

There will be many interested in becoming Guardiola's assistant with the chance to pursue huge opportunities further down the line as proven by Arteta's move to Arsenal and the late Tito Vilanova, who took over the managerial reigns at Barcelona following Guardiola's departure in 2012.

No decision has been made as of yet, but when Guardiola eventually decides who will sit next to him in the dugout, it will be one of City's biggest signings of the summer. 

-----

