Man City Set to Commemorate Club Legend Trio With Statues Following Sergio Agüero

Manchester City are planning to immortalise Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee with statues outside the Etihad Stadium.

The Sky Blues unveiled the five-metre-high statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva by the east stand ahead of their 5-0 victory over Arsenal at the weekend.

The club have also outlined plans to build a statue of club icon Sergio Agüero, who left the Champions League finalists after a ten-year trophy-laden spell in June, which should be completed next summer.

It has been revealed that award-winning sculptor Andy Scott was tasked with the project of building three memorable statues, as the club pay tribute to the contribution of Kompany, Silva and Agüero in their success over the past decade.

As per Simon Bajkowski of Manchester Evening News, City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is also planning to erect statues of Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee and Francis Lee to acknowledge the efforts of the club's heroes of the 1960-1970's under Joe Mercer and Malcolm Allison.

Bell already has a stand named after his name at the Etihad Stadium, while Summerbee attends games home and away as a club ambassador, and Lee, despite being based in Portugal, is believed to follow and support his former club

The trio were part of the City side that famously won the First Division title courtesy of an enthralling 4-3 win over Newcastle United on the final day of the league campaign, as Summerbee and Lee both netted in the title-decider.

City boss Pep Guardiola has often praised his side's legends of the past, highlighting that they played a key role in the club's history despite them only truly reaping the rewards since the takeover in 2008.

It remains to be seen when the wheels are set in motion, but it is believed that a new sculptor will be handed the opportunity to erect these statues to truly appreciate the era that the trio belong to.

