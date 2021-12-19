Man City Set to DOUBLE Key Star's Wages in Bumper Deal Following Incredible Start to the Campaign

Manchester City are ready to offer a new, lucrative deal to star midfielder Bernardo Silva, that would see the Portuguese double his wages to around £300,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

The 27-year-old has been indispensable to Pep Guardiola's side since the start of the campaign, putting in match-winning displays on a consistent basis to take the Premier League champions top of the table ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool after a sluggish start to the season.

Silva, who have heavily linked with a move away from Manchester City in the summer, has registered seven goals and two assists in 22 appearances across all competitions for Sky Blues since August.

After tying down John Stones, Ruben Dias and Ederson to long-term deals since the summer, Manchester City are keen to reward Silva for his performances this season with an improved contract, which could even see the Portugal international extend his stay at the club past 2025.

According to an exclusive report from The Sun, City are ready to double Silva's wages to around £300,000-per-week, which would see the former Monaco star join the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne as the highest earners at the Etihad Stadium.

It has been stated that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who has been delighted with Silva's recent showings on the pitch, is determined to hold on to the playmaker despite being sympathetic to his personal situation.

The Catalan boss admitted at the start of the campaign that he was aware of Silva's desire to take up a new challenge amid interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona, but Guardiola's side have heavily relied on the Portuguese's brilliance in the middle of the park.

Silva is fit to start Manchester City's league clash away at Newcastle on Sunday afternoon after coming off at half-time against Leeds United last week, where Kevin De Bruyne inspired the five-time Premier League champions to a resounding 7-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola will certainly be looking to keep Silva fit and firing for key games against Leicester and Arsenal on the horizon, but it's difficult to imagine Bernardo getting plenty of rest given the form he is in at the minute.

