Man City set to hand star forward new £120,000-a-week contract - player has 'never indicated he is unhappy'

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are poised to hand striker Gabriel Jesus a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, amidst interest from Serie A clubs Inter and Juventus, according to the Sun.

The Brazilian forward has been one of Pep Guardiola's star performers in the 2019/20 campaign so far, showcasing a dramatic improvement on previous seasons. Prior to the postponement of football, the 23-year-old had scored 18 goals and registered nine assists in all competitions.

According to the Sun, Manchester City are now 'poised' to hand Gabriel Jesus a new deal worth £120,000-per-week, in an attempt block interest from Juventus. Officials at the Etihad Stadium are confident they can also persuade forward to extend his current contract - which still has three years remaining.

leicester-city-v-manchester-city-premier-league copy

One unnamed Manchester City source elaborated on Gabriel Jesus' current situation at the club to the Sun, by stating:

Gabriel is going nowhere – he has never given the club any indication that he isn’t happy here at City.

"He isn’t one of the bigger earners on the payroll and, when the timing is right, the club plan to acknowledge his elevated status within the squad and on the wider stage."

With the contract of Sergio Aguero set to expire next summer, Manchester City will almost certainly be looking towards that date and planning for the most suitable replacement. Gabriel Jesus could have one of the biggest seasons of his career in Europe next year, should he look to persuade the club and Pep Guardiola that he is the right man to fill that void.

