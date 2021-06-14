Man City Set To Make First Signing Of The Summer - Pep Guardiola Labels Player "A Real Leader"

Manchester City are set to secure the services of goalkeeper Scott Carson on a free transfer, after the 35 year-old was released by Championship outfit Derby County.

Scott Carson has now spent the last two seasons on loan at the home of the Premier League champions, as the third choice keeper in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

And while Carson has only made one Premier League appearance in that time - featuring in a dramatic 4-3 victory at St James' Park against Newcastle last season, the former Derby man is considered to be a key cog in the dressing room.

"Maybe people don't know it but he's a real leader for us," said Pep Guardiola, as relayed by the Manchester Evening news.

Guardiola continued at the time by explaining, "He says straight away what he believes, he has a lot of experience, he has been in incredible locker rooms with big teams."

"He is an incredible person and we are delighted - not just me but Eddy (Ederson) and Zack [Steffen] and the players that today he could play."

While bringing in a 35-year-old keeper, who has already been at the club on loan for 24 months, is not the 'sexy', big-money signing that many Manchester City fans are eagerly awaiting.

Nevertheless, Scott Carson remains an important leader for the squad, and will be seen as a key signing by the coaching staff.

