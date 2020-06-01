Man City set to make 'significant changes' in coaching positions - two major roles set to become vacant

Manchester City are set to make significant changes in their academy system this summer, with two major coaching roles set to become available, according to an exclusive report from Training Ground Guru.

The revelation regarding coaching changes in the youth system at the City Football Academy comes just days after former U18 coach Gareth Taylor was promoted to the position of head coach at Manchester City Women.

However, according to Training Ground Guru, the U18 role will be joined by the same role within the U23s with the current head coach and assistant coaching roles set to become vacant. Manchester City have decided not to renew the two-year contracts of Paul Harsley and Ben Wilkinson.

That being said, TGG report that the pair are expected to remain with City Football Group in different roles in the short term - although this is not confirmed.

News regarding coaching positions and changes within the sector of Manchester City seem to developing at a steady rate following Gareth Taylor's move to the Women's setup. It has recently been claimed that Pep Guardiola will be searching for a new assistant manager, although City Xtra understand that this will be an external appointment.

