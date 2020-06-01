City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City set to make 'significant changes' in coaching positions - two major roles set to become vacant

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are set to make significant changes in their academy system this summer, with two major coaching roles set to become available, according to an exclusive report from Training Ground Guru.

The revelation regarding coaching changes in the youth system at the City Football Academy comes just days after former U18 coach Gareth Taylor was promoted to the position of head coach at Manchester City Women.

However, according to Training Ground Guru, the U18 role will be joined by the same role within the U23s with the current head coach and assistant coaching roles set to become vacant. Manchester City have decided not to renew the two-year contracts of Paul Harsley and Ben Wilkinson.

That being said, TGG report that the pair are expected to remain with City Football Group in different roles in the short term - although this is not confirmed.

afc-bournemouth-v-manchester-city-fa-youth-cup-6th-round

News regarding coaching positions and changes within the sector of Manchester City seem to developing at a steady rate following Gareth Taylor's move to the Women's setup. It has recently been claimed that Pep Guardiola will be searching for a new assistant manager, although City Xtra understand that this will be an external appointment.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City midfield target 'prefers' Etihad switch - one factor could give Serie A club advantage

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar 'prefers' the option of moving to Manchester City this summer, however the prospect of a Champions League ban could give one club the advantage, according to L'Equipe.

Freddie Pye

Plans for new club in the City Football Group 'completely scrapped'

Plans for a new club in the City Football Group have been 'completely scrapped' due to financial trouble.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola calls up several youngsters to the first team

Pep Guardiola has called up several youngsters to the first team in preparation for footballs return in June.

Hamish MacRae

Man City goalkeeper the 'most enticing option' for league champions this summer

Claudio Bravo is seen as the 'most enticing option' for Scottish champions Celtic this summer.

Hamish MacRae

Man City fixture "most likely" to be played at Wembley following police recommendation

Manchester City’s top of the table clash against Liverpool is “most likely” to be played at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Winters

by

steffo bamford

Man City could sign La Liga defender 'this week' - swap operation still possible

The transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed as soon as this week, however the Premier League side are still inclined to offer Joao Cancelo in any operation for the Barcelona defender, according to SPORT.

Freddie Pye

La Liga winger 'leads the list' to replace Leroy Sane at Man City - four potential replacements named

Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) is among four names on the shortlist of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain to replace the outgoing Leroy Sane this summer, according to Superdeporte.

Freddie Pye

A Speculative Off-Season Transfer Window Write-Up

Adam Booker looks ahead to the summer transfer window and what could potentially be in store for Manchester City, at a time when uncertainty surrounding the transfer market and football in general appears to be rife.

Adam Booker

Man City join race for La Liga winger - Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze.

Matt Astbury

Man City have 'left the door open' for former star to return to the club

Manchester City have 'left the door open' for former captain Vincent Kompany to return to the club in a coaching capacity

Danny Lardner