Man City set to make significant coaching alteration 'official in the coming days' - will sign with the club until 2021

Manchester City are set to confirm the appointment of former Qingdao Huanghai head coach Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager 'in the coming days', according to Pol Ballús.

The 54-year-old is widely regarded as being the mentor for Manchester City's Catalan coach, and an individual who played a significant role in inspiring Pep Guardiola to take up a managerial post with Barcelona's youth academy, when the pair worked together at Mexican club Dorados in 2006.

That relationship is set to be reunited, with Pol Ballús stating that Lillo has now arrived in Manchester after leaving his post with Qingdao Huanghai late last week. Manchester City are said to be ready to make his appointment as assistant coach official 'in the coming days', with the Spanish coach signing a deal with the club until the summer of 2021.

Many Manchester City fans have been quick to point out the length of Juanma Lillo's contract, suggesting that with the deal only being one year in length, it could signal that Pep Guardiola could only be willing to stay one more year at the Etihad Stadium.

Perhaps the more obvious and optimistic view on this is that the club also wouldn't want to give away the fact that Pep would be staying for longer, by handing Lillo a longer contract.

Juanma Lillo will become the successor to Mikel Arteta, after the former Everton midfielder left his post at the Etihad Stadium to become head coach of Arsenal earlier on this year - the side who Manchester City face in nine days in the first game of 'Project Restart'.

