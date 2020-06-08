City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City set to make significant coaching alteration 'official in the coming days' - will sign with the club until 2021

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are set to confirm the appointment of former Qingdao Huanghai head coach Juanma Lillo as Pep Guardiola's assistant manager 'in the coming days', according to Pol Ballús.

The 54-year-old is widely regarded as being the mentor for Manchester City's Catalan coach, and an individual who played a significant role in inspiring Pep Guardiola to take up a managerial post with Barcelona's youth academy, when the pair worked together at Mexican club Dorados in 2006.

That relationship is set to be reunited, with Pol Ballús stating that Lillo has now arrived in Manchester after leaving his post with Qingdao Huanghai late last week. Manchester City are said to be ready to make his appointment as assistant coach official 'in the coming days', with the Spanish coach signing a deal with the club until the summer of 2021.

3640957

Many Manchester City fans have been quick to point out the length of Juanma Lillo's contract, suggesting that with the deal only being one year in length, it could signal that Pep Guardiola could only be willing to stay one more year at the Etihad Stadium.

Perhaps the more obvious and optimistic view on this is that the club also wouldn't want to give away the fact that Pep would be staying for longer, by handing Lillo a longer contract.

Juanma Lillo will become the successor to Mikel Arteta, after the former Everton midfielder left his post at the Etihad Stadium to become head coach of Arsenal earlier on this year - the side who Manchester City face in nine days in the first game of 'Project Restart'.

EZxJ8qKXQAIw05s

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I will put a bit of Manchester in the heart of Belgium" – Vincent Kompany, ‘The Prince of Anderlecht’: A Review of the 2019/20 season w/ SportingAnderlecht.

Mark Gough is joined by popular RSC Anderlecht fan account SportingAnderlecht to look back on Vincent Kompany's first season away from Manchester City following his departure from the Etihad Stadium last summer.

markgough96

"I have not seen a teacher who has developed himself so tactically." - Man City star heaps praise on Guardiola

Ilkay Gundogan has recently spoke to Turkey’s Fanatik about a vast array of footballing topics.

Harry Winters

Man City star offered lucrative deal in Qatar

Manchester City legend David Silva has been offered a lucrative deal to sign for Al-Duhail in Qatar.

Nathan Allen

Man City starlet said to be 'considering his options' - three Championship clubs interested

Manchester City youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is said to be 'considering his options', with a new four year contract on the table.

Harry Winters

Man City defender 'spied on' by Barcelona this season

Manchester City loanee Angeliño is on Barcelona's shortlist to replace departing left-back Juan Firpo, according to reports.

harryasiddall

Exclusive: Man City forward agrees to Bundesliga switch - described as feeling 'undervalued' at the club

Manchester City youth forward Charlie McNeil has agreed to a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, following interest from a number of top European clubs, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'prepared to join race' for Leicester City defender - could compete if available at the right price

Manchester City are prepared to join the race for England and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, should he become available at the right price, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

Man City chasing Swedish duo - summer move mentioned

Manchester City are chasing Swedish league duo Armin Gigovic and Matthew Garbett, with a summer move possibly in the works.

harryasiddall

"Manchester City vs UEFA" - Everything you need to know

Harry Winters takes you through everything you need to know ahead of a crucial week for Manchester City, as their legal team take on UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Harry Winters

Man City are confident they have 'irrefutable evidence' to present in Monday's CAS appeal

Manchester City are confident that they have 'irrefutable evidence' to present to CAS in Monday's appeal against their two-year European ban, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye