Man City set to miss opening weekend of the Premier League after being granted an extended break

Manchester City are set to miss the opening weekend of Premier League football after being granted an extended 30-day summer break following their UEFA Champions League commitments, according to ESPN.

City will play their first game of the season two or three days after the opening weekend on September 12-13, with Pep Guardiola also keen to organise warm-up games to help them prepare for the 2020/21 Premier League season.

It is reportedly unlikely that they will use pre-season to schedule international friendlies, with games against other English teams seeking fitness presumed to be in the pipeline.

