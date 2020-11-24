SI.com
Man City set to receive major fitness update this week - player set to return to training

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are set to receive a major, and potentially final fitness update this week, with Nathan Are set to return to training following the hamstring injury sustained while on international duty with the Netherlands.

Pep Guardiola's side have endured an injury-plagued start to the season, with problems in all departments of the pitch at one stage or another. The international break proved to be a period where very few of the first-team players were given much-needed time off - and this certainly took it's toll on Nathan Ake.

The summer signing sustained a hamstring-related issue in the friendly game against Spain, and was withdrawn from the match after just six minutes. However, much to the relief of City coaches and officials, this later proved to be a minor problem as opposed to a tear or something more serious.

As confirmed during a press conference with Pep Guardiola on Tuesday afternoon, Nathan Ake will return to training from Friday - meaning Manchester City will have a fully-fit squad for the first time this season.

It is unlikely that the Dutchman will be available for the weekend's action, but he will prove to be a major asset of the busy Christmas period when rotation and resting players will be crucial in coming out the other side with little to no injuries.

