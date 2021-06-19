Man City Set To Unveil First Pre-Season Fixture

Manchester City are expected to unveil their first pre-season match ahead of the new campaign, according to the latest information.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently away on their respective vacations or busy battling with their international sides at the European Championships or Copa America.

However, back home, plans are being put into place as to how best to prepare the reigning Premier League champions for the defence of their crown for the third time in the last four seasons.

The latest information from Spain and now within English media is that one match has already been finalised against one La Liga giant.

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte targets Madrid switch this summer

READ MORE: Man City midfielder reaches agreement on contract

It is understood that Manchester City will face Barcelona in a pre-season friendly at the Nou Camp on Thursday 19th August, with match proceeds going to charity.

It will be the first opportunity for the English side and the first-team squad to take on the recently departed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia - who both left the Etihad Stadium earlier this month for the Spanish giants.

The game will also be music to the ears of Pep Guardiola, who made his feelings known on multiple occasions at the start of last season, as Manchester City went straight from a Champions League exit to Lyon into the new season with now preparation.

READ MORE: Man City set to secure first signing of the summer transfer window

READ MORE: City defender's camp make suggestion on player's future

Manchester City fans will also be hoping it is one of the first opportunities to catch sight of some new players, with Etihad officials seemingly relaxed in their recruitment approach this summer.

Known targets are England duo Jack Grealish and Harry Kane - however, neither player is expected to discuss their future until after the ongoing European Championships.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra