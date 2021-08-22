Man City Set to Unveil Statues of Two Club Legends Before Arsenal Game

An exclusive report from the Daily Mirror has revealed that statues of recent Manchester City legends David Silva and Vincent Kompany will be unveiled ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Arsenal.

A third statue of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left for Barcelona this summer as a free agent, has also been commissioned but will be unveiled at a later unknown date.

The statues are a tribute to the contributions the players made in their years in England, helping Manchester City achieve the most successful period in the club's history.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak is credited with being the leading voice behind the decision to honour the trio via the commemorative statues.

The Mirror adds that Silva and Kompany are said to be "thrilled" with the statues.

Silva made a total of 436 appearances for City in his decade-long spell with the Cityzens, scoring 77 goals and using his wizardry to help the club land four Premier League titles.

Kompany, whose career was setback by countless injuries, made 360 appearances for City, and earned a reputation as one of the world's best defenders.

Silva is currently in the final season of his two-year contract with La Liga side Real Sociedad, who narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season, finishing fifth.

Kompany, meanwhile, is entering his third season as a manager at his boyhood club RSC Anderlecht, and currently has City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis on loan in Brussels.

City's fans in attendance at Saturday's early afternoon match with Arsenal will be the first to get to glimpse the statues.

Hopefully, the quality of the statues does justice to Silva and Kompany, and avoids the fate of the infamous bronze bust of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

