Man City set up COVID-19 testing system in anticipation for players' return

Players and coaching staff will be tested next week with a new drive-through testing facility at the City Football Academy, according to a report by the Daily Star.

As Premier League clubs begin to prepare for the return of the season, Manchester City have been setting up a rigorous COVID-19 testing system for its players and staff.

According to the Daily Star, a drive-through testing station was installed over the last 48 hours at the City Football Academy (CFA).

Players and staff arriving at the facility will be tested in the car park before they are deemed safe to enter the premises. The tests will be conducted in line with Premier League protocols and guidelines which are still yet to be finalised.

It is believed groups of players no bigger than three have been told to report back to training in a bid to prepare for a mid-June return to competitive action. Protocols for group training and a return to the pitch are still being discussed between players, clubs, Premier League and government health officials.

