Man City Shareholder Buys 33% Stake in Australian Professional League - Other Club Executives Now Involved

Silver Lake - the US equity firm with shares in Manchester City - have bought a 33% stake in the Australian Professional League.

Back in 2019, the US equity firm, Silver Lake invested €500 million to become a shareholder at Manchester City - a landmark deal for the club itself, and the City Football Group.

The deal means Silver Lake now owns 10% of the CFG, with club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak sharing his delight in a statement he made upon the announcement.

"Silver Lake is a global leader in technology investing, and we are delighted by both the validation that their investment in CFG represents, and the opportunities for further growth that their partnership brings," Mubarak said.

The City Football Group, widely known as the CFG, currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China.

However, according to an exclusive report in Martyn Ziegler in the Times, Manchester City's presence in Australia has grown even larger with the help of their recently acquired shareholder.

Silver Lake have recently bought a 33% stake in the Australian Professional League, which operates the top men’s and women’s football leagues in the country.

In addition, Simon Pearce, a Manchester City director, is one of five APL directors with his role on the board at Melbourne City - one club in the CFG network.

How this will have a positive impact on Pep Guardiola's side remains to be seen, but the CFG's presence continues to grow year on year, with no signs of slowing down.

