Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Shareholder Buys 33% Stake in Australian Professional League - Other Club Executives Now Involved

    Silver Lake - the US equity firm with shares in Manchester City - have bought a 33% stake in the Australian Professional League.
    Author:

    Back in 2019, the US equity firm, Silver Lake invested €500 million to become a shareholder at Manchester City - a landmark deal for the club itself, and the City Football Group.

    The deal means Silver Lake now owns 10% of the CFG, with club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak sharing his delight in a statement he made upon the announcement.

    "Silver Lake is a global leader in technology investing, and we are delighted by both the validation that their investment in CFG represents, and the opportunities for further growth that their partnership brings," Mubarak said.

    The City Football Group, widely known as the CFG, currently owns significant stakes in football clubs in all of England, Spain, France, Japan, the USA, Uruguay, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, India, and China.

    Read More

    However, according to an exclusive report in Martyn Ziegler in the Times, Manchester City's presence in Australia has grown even larger with the help of their recently acquired shareholder.

    Silver Lake have recently bought a 33% stake in the Australian Professional League, which operates the top men’s and women’s football leagues in the country.

    In addition, Simon Pearce, a Manchester City director, is one of five APL directors with his role on the board at Melbourne City - one club in the CFG network.

    How this will have a positive impact on Pep Guardiola's side remains to be seen, but the CFG's presence continues to grow year on year, with no signs of slowing down.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1007679538h
    News

    Man City Shareholder Buys 33% Stake in Australian Professional League - Other Club Executives Now Involved

    1 minute ago
    imago0015194176h
    News

    Vincent Kompany Reveals What Sergio Aguero Told Him Before Iconic 93:20 Moment in 2012

    31 minutes ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home Savage
    News

    Pep Guardiola Receives Award for Man City's 7-0 Win Against Leeds United

    1 hour ago
    imago1001172062h
    Match Coverage

    Riyad Mahrez and Joao Cancelo on the Verge of Major Landmarks - Newcastle United vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

    1 hour ago
    imago1008679522h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Honest Assessment of 'Outstanding' Jack Grealish's Man City Performances

    14 hours ago
    imago1001417812h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Provides Major Fitness Update Ahead Of Newcastle Clash Amid Doubts Over Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan

    14 hours ago
    imago0045890488h
    News

    Official: Pep Guardiola Tests Negative For COVID-19

    14 hours ago
    Jesus Cover
    News

    "Completely Deserved", "This Would Be Huge!" - Several Man City Fans Express Delight At Major Contract Update Surrounding Key Forward

    17 hours ago