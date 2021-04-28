Man City showing 'great interest' in La Liga defender - manager Pep Guardiola said to have 'requested' player's signing

Manchester City are said to be 'showing great interest' in Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi, and the interest comes at the specific request of manager Pep Guardiola, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Manchester City are said to be 'showing great interest' in Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi, and the interest comes at the specific request of manager Pep Guardiola, according to the latest reports from Spain.

The Brazilian defender has attracted interest from all around Europe in recent months, and with his lack of playing time in Diego Simeone’s current system, the 23-year-old could feel that it is time for a move away from the Spanish capital.

According to La Razon, as translated by Sport Witness, Manchester City are said to have ‘shown most interest’ in the left-sided full-back.

The Etihad club are reported to be prioritising a left-back in the summer transfer window, and many reports throughout 2021 have suggested that they are highly interested in Sporting youngster, Nuno Mendes.

However, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is said to have specifically 'requested' his club take a look at Lodi.

Sport Witness report that Atleti would be willing to let the full-back leave the club in the summer. However, they will demand a fee that’s ‘high enough’ for them to sign Benfica left-back Grimaldo - who they see as the natural replacement, should Lodi depart Los Colchoneros.

Interestingly, Grimaldo is said to be another Manchester City target on the ever-growing list of left-backs as we approach the summer window.

As it stands, Portuguese outlet Record claims that Benfica have set a release clause in the range of €60 million for Grimaldo. Therefore, that could be the fee required for Manchester City to secure the signature of Renan Lodi from Atleti.

