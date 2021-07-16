Man City Shut Part Of Training Ground Following Covid-19 Outbreak

Manchester City have shut part of the City Football Academy training ground for a deep-clean, following an outbreak of Covid-19 cases, according to the latest emerging information.

The news comes just days before Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff for the Manchester City first-team were due to return ahead of pre-season, with coaches and players set to report for duty on Monday.

However, the latest developments may cause some concern around the facility and for the plans of Guardiola, as he gets his Manchester City squad ready to defend their Premier League crown for the third time in four seasons.

As per the emerging information of Simon Bajkowski at the Manchester Evening News, Manchester City have shut part of the City Football Academy training facility for a deep-clean, and have told academy staff and players to stay away for 10 days.

The news comes as Covid-19 cases from the pre-season camp have reached double figures, according to the Manchester Evening News.

However, it is clarified that Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City first team are still expected on Monday, as they prepare for friendlies against Preston North End and ES Troyes AC in France.

From Monday, it is expected that Manchester City's non-tournament players will return to the City Football Academy, including the likes of Zack Steffen, Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, and captain Fernandinho.

As exclusively reported by City Xtra on Friday afternoon, Gabriel Jesus and Ederson are not expected back until August 8th, and so will miss the traditional curtain-raiser for the season, as Manchester City take on Leicester City at Wembley on August 7th.

