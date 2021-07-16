Sports Illustrated home
Man City Sign Rising Left-Back Starlet - Player Rejected Liverpool, Chelsea And Arsenal

The Premier League Champions have secured the services of promising left-back Tomas Galvez from Watford according to the latest reports.
Galvez is a left-back naturally, but has also enjoyed a spell in left midfield.

Manchester City have had their own set of shortcomings in the left-back department and although Galvez still has a long way to go, he could be carefully nurtured for a first-team role in the future as a result of his impressive set of skills.

According to the latest information from MCFC Reserves & Academy, and later confirmed by the club, Manchester City have successfully persuaded Tomas Galvez to join the City Football Academy to continue his development in English football.

The in-demand youngster will join Manchester City’s youth setup from Watford’s Youth Academy after rejecting advances from Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The 16-year-old has enjoyed an incredible rise through the youth ranks in North London, even appearing twice this season’s FA Youth Cup. A competition where his side reached the fifth round before losing on penalties to Newcastle.

Earlier last month, a report in The Athletic had suggested Watford were set for a complete restructure of their academy set-up, with a senior figure already departing. Those changes could filter down to the players, and Galvez is certainly one of them on the move.

The CFA has become a hub for emerging talents to hone their skills and Galvez will hope to follow the paths of Phil Foden, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz to name a few, who have all gone on to shine at the biggest stage in world football after developmental spells at the Etihad campus.

