Man City source provides update on planned pre-season tour of USA and Europe amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Manchester City source has revealed discussions surrounding a pre-season tour of USA and Europe have stopped, following the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Officials inside the club were reportedly putting together plans for a pre-season tour, which would see the team compete in both North America and parts of Europe. However, the club source has confirmed, these plans will not go ahead due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. 

manchester-city-v-wolverhampton-wanderers-premier-league-asia-trophy-final (1)
(Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images for Premier League)

The club feel there is too much uncertainty surrounding when next season will take place, considering plans to complete the current 2019/20 season have yet to be agreed. Therefore, plans were stopped several weeks ago.  

Last season's pre-season tour saw Manchester City take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy; in which they lost to Wolves in the final, 3-2 on penalties.

