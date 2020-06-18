Man City sources joke that the appointment of Juanma Lillo could lead to 'over-thinking'

Sources inside Manchester City have joked that any sign of Pep Guardiola 'over-thinking' in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg will have only got worse with the appointment of Juanma Lillo, according to a report by Jack Gaughan.

The Blues hold a healthy 2-1 lead over Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League; with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne leading City to a memorable comeback at the Bernabeu.

With the date and venue of the second leg still not announced, Guardiola will have plenty of time to assess his squad in the remainder of the Premier League and FA Cup campaign. This however, normally leads to what is typically know as 'The Guardiola Over-think' - something which apparently will be more of a concern with Lillo as his number two.

Juanma Lillo joined the club last week as assistant manager till at least the end of next season. According to Jack Gaughan, Lillo had pre-existing relationships with Txiki Begiristain, goalkeeper coach Xabi Mancisidor and fitness coach Lorenzo Buenaventura.

Manchester City however, did also contact Lillo's former club Atletico Nacional to get their opinions on how Lillo operates.

