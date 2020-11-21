SI.com
Man City sporting director reveals what he "could not expect" happening under Pep Guardiola's management

Man City's director of football Txiki Begiristain has reflected on Pep Guardiola's time at the club so far, following the Catalan's signing of a new two-year contract with City.

Speaking to the club's official social media channels, Txiki, who has known Pep since the two were both players for Barcelona in the early 1990s, confessed how Guardiola had exceeded even his expectations.

"Pep took us – the Club – to the top level, the maximum. He has been important - we wanted to play attractive football and win. He has done both extremely well. We have played unbelievable football and we have won", Txiki said.

The director continued: “Something unbelievable was to do two Premier League seasons winning 198 points. I could see he could do it [win titles] but I could not expect such a big amount of points..."

"I told him once when he was in Germany and we were talking: how difficult it is in England. You can win the league with 85, 86, 87 points… but to get 198, even I had thought it was impossible, but he did it." 

Indeed, Guardiola's unprecedented domestic trouble and back to back titles were a phenomenal achievement. Finally, Txiki reflected on the original decision of Guardiola to choose City as the next stage of his managerial career.

“What we knew while we’ve been here, is that if there was ever a time that Pep would decide to come to the Premier League, we knew it was going to be with Man City - he wanted to be in the right environment, with people he knows!”

