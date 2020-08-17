Man City squad left furious with Pep Guardiola after tactical changes against Lyon

Sources close to the Manchester City squad have revealed that the players were left furious with Pep Guardiola's team selection and tactical approach in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Lyon, according to the Athletic.

One figure close to the Manchester City squad said the players were left confused having trained for the majority of the season in the 4-3-3 system, only for Pep Guardiola to rip up the rule book and reinvent the wheel for a club who finished seventh in France.

The relationship remains tight between the Man City players and coaching staff and the 'connection' is still strong. However, sources close to the squad were unanimous in their assessment - Pep Guardiola got it wrong and the players are frustrated that it keeps happening.

It was also reported that at least one Man City player believed Pep Guardiola was preparing the five-man defensive system - not for the match against Lyon - but with a view to more significant challenges against Bayern Munich and PSG in the semi-final and final.

Despite this, the squad as a whole are not shirking responsibility for the defeat, with the players well aware that the tactical switches did not affect their inability to control the game's crucial moments.

