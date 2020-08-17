SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City squad left furious with Pep Guardiola after tactical changes against Lyon

Jack Walker

Sources close to the Manchester City squad have revealed that the players were left furious with Pep Guardiola's team selection and tactical approach in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Lyon, according to the Athletic.

One figure close to the Manchester City squad said the players were left confused having trained for the majority of the season in the 4-3-3 system, only for Pep Guardiola to rip up the rule book and reinvent the wheel for a club who finished seventh in France.

fbl-eur-c1-man-city-lyon (2)

The relationship remains tight between the Man City players and coaching staff and the 'connection' is still strong. However, sources close to the squad were unanimous in their assessment - Pep Guardiola got it wrong and the players are frustrated that it keeps happening.

It was also reported that at least one Man City player believed Pep Guardiola was preparing the five-man defensive system - not for the match against Lyon - but with a view to more significant challenges against Bayern Munich and PSG in the semi-final and final.

Despite this, the squad as a whole are not shirking responsibility for the defeat, with the players well aware that the tactical switches did not affect their inability to control the game's crucial moments. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City star 'still not clear about the move' to Serie A giants

David Silva is 'still not clear about the move' to Lazio, with the Biancocelesti growing impatient with the Spaniard who was supposed to give the move the green-light last week.

Jack Walker

Man City eyeing former Premier League manager with Pep Guardiola's future in doubt

Manchester City want Pep Guardiola to extend his contract at the club; but in the scenario he decides to leave, former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is being eyed up as his replacement.

harryasiddall

Premier League giants could make a loan bid for Man City defender

Frank Lampard's Chelsea could still yet make a loan bid for out of favour Manchester City defender John Stones.

harryasiddall

Vincent Kompany in negotiations with Man City for young striker

Former Man City captain Vincent Kompany wants to bring Man City's young striker Lukas Nmecha (21) to Anderlecht.

markgough96

Man City chairman to announce tribute plans for club legend 'today'

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak is set to announce plans for a lasting tribute to club legend David Silva 'today', according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielder handed ultimatum after 'not responding' to contract offer

The latest update on the future of Man City star David Silva suggests that Lazio are growing impatient with the Spaniard, and are demanding an answer today on the player's future.

markgough96

Man City set their price for young defender - Barcelona interested

Manchester City have set a price of €23 million for wantaway young defender Eric Garcia, with Barcelona keen to bring him back to the club.

harryasiddall

by

Alphie Izzett

West Ham show keen interest in Man City defender - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #19/20/21

The City Xtra transfer round-up is back! After Saturday's shock Champions League exit, Manchester City's attention shifts to the upcoming season - as Pep Guardiola looks to refresh his squad after a disappointing campaign.

Jack Walker

"Try to find a partner, drink a beer with a friend..." - Man City star reacts to Liverpool fans responses after UCL defeat

Bernardo Silva has gone all out on his personal Twitter profile, after Liverpool fans obsessively responded to his previous tweets in the aftermath of Manchester City's 3-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in the Champions League on Saturday night.

City Xtra

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-3 Lyon (Champions League)

After another night to forget in the Champions League for Manchester City, where once again we failed to reach a semi-final after been knocked out by lesser opposition, we look at what we learned on the night.

markgough96