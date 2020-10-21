SI.com
City Xtra
Man City squad to face FC Porto revealed during training session

Adam Booker

It has been just over two months since Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Lyon, and the new campaign of Europe's premier club competition is already upon us.

Manchester City will open their Champions League pursuit this week against Portuguese outfit FC Porto. The City training squad ahead of Wednesday night's clash at the Etihad Stadium has been put together by the Manchester Evening News, who were in attendance at the club's open training session at the City Football Academy.

EkyN2dZXYAE1aSF
(Photo by Manchester City)

The players out on the pitch were as follows:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Eric Garcia, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Tommy Doyle, Bernardo Silva, Felix Nmecha, Ilkay Gundogan, Adrian Bernabe, Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Liam Delap, Sergio Aguero

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-arsenal (6)

With the recent return of Sergio Aguero from injury, 18 year-old Liam Delap has been training with the first-team, however due to a number of factors including the time spent at the club, he was not eligible to be named on the club's B-List for the Group Stage. However, 18-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford has been included.

-----

by

RobFielding