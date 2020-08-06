City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City squad’s staggering Champions League bonuses revealed

Jack Walker

According to Jack Gaughan in the Mail, Manchester City are set to pay out around £15 million in collective bonuses as they hunt Champions League glory. 

Should they win the competition, some of the top players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and David Silva stand to earn in the region of £1 million.

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (21)
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester City face Real Madrid on Friday, entering the game with a 2-1 aggregate advantage after their victory at the Bernabeu in late February, and if they weren’t already motivated for the game, the players have an added incentive as they club seek European Glory.

In comparison, it was reported that last season's domestic treble bagged the squad around £20 million in collective bonuses, highlighting just how much importance the club put on Champions League success.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City winger to be loaned to newly promoted Premier League side - option to buy included in the deal

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is set to be loaned out for a third time to newly promoted side Leeds United, with an option to buy at the end of the year-long deal.

Sam Puddephatt

by

Alphie Izzett

“We played one of the best games I have seen” - Man City striker looks back on February's clash against Real Madrid

Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus reminisces on February's Champions League victory in the Bernabeu.

Jack Walker

Man City 'refusing to hide interest' in French midfield star - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #11

City Xtra's 11th edition of the Daily Transfer Round-up is dominated by today's news that young defender Eric Garcia has decided to leave Manchester City - either this summer or the next.

Danny Lardner

Rodri and Gundogan in midfield? - Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

The Champions League is back! Manchester City are to be belated hosts to the thirteen-time Champions League winners Real Madrid on Friday for their Round of 16 second leg. With that being said, here's our predicted team for this momentous tie:

Rob Milarvie

"I want to win the UCL and I want to debut with the national team.” - Man City defender sets out his aims for the future

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has admitted he 'wants to win the Champions League and wants to debut with the national team' before he retires from football.

harryasiddall

The Big Match Preview: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Manchester City’s quest for an inaugural Champions League title recommences on Friday evening, when they host Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City want Serie A centre-back for the 'injection of leadership' - remaining transfer plans revealed

A source close to the Manchester City coaching staff has revealed that both John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi will be moved on to make way for a marquee central defender.

Jack Walker

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Real Madrid (Champions League)

Dr Felix Brych will lead an all German team of officials when he referees the second-leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie between Manchester City and Real Madrid on Friday evening.

Harry Winters

Man City winger set to go out on loan after penning a new deal at the club - option to buy included

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is expected to sign a new deal with the blues, before returning to Leeds on loan, with a view for the deal to be made permanent in July 2021.

Jack Walker

Ask The Opposition - Manchester City vs Real Madrid (w/@RMadridInfo)

How successful Manchester City's season has been for the club is now reliant on how they perform in the Champions League. We asked independent source of all things Los Blancos, RealMadridInfo a few questions ahead of Friday nights huge clash...

Harry Winters