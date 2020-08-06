Man City squad’s staggering Champions League bonuses revealed

According to Jack Gaughan in the Mail, Manchester City are set to pay out around £15 million in collective bonuses as they hunt Champions League glory.

Should they win the competition, some of the top players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, and David Silva stand to earn in the region of £1 million.

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester City face Real Madrid on Friday, entering the game with a 2-1 aggregate advantage after their victory at the Bernabeu in late February, and if they weren’t already motivated for the game, the players have an added incentive as they club seek European Glory.

In comparison, it was reported that last season's domestic treble bagged the squad around £20 million in collective bonuses, highlighting just how much importance the club put on Champions League success.

-----

