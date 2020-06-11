Man City staff member's future 'closely linked' to Pep Guardiola

Since the announcement of Juanma Lillo becoming Pep Guardiola's newest assistant manager on Tuesday, all the noise coming from the club seems to be positive, with players reportedly happy with a 'new voice' in the dressing room. Marca have set out details as to what Lillo's role would be in the day-to-day runnings at the club, as well as the contract agreed to upon arrival in Manchester.

Lillo will become Guardiola's 'closest assistant' and his 'eyes' at the club, meaning he'll likely undertake the majority of the tasks Mikel Arteta did when he was at the club.

The contract, which was signed on Tuesday, only lasting until 2021 - coincidentally the year Pep Guardiola's contract also expires. However, Lillo's future at the club is 'linked to that of Pep' and if he renews, the likelihood of Lillo staying 'is not ruled out'.

After flying into Manchester on Sunday, Lillo met the rest of the coaching staff and the squad on Tuesday before Manchester City formally announced his arrival. He is now on the hunt for a house in the surrounding area.

