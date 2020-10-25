SI.com
City Xtra
Man City stance on Pep Guardiola's future revealed - City believe he has 'everything he could ever need'

Adam Booker

Manchester City's stance on the future of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium has been confirmed and reiterated via a report from the Athletic in the aftermath of the club's disappointing 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

After a below par season in 2019/20 and an inconsistent start to the 2020/21 season for Manchester City, the typical conversations of Pep Guardiola’s eventual departure have arisen again. The Catalan coach is now in his fifth season at the Etihad Stadium, which is longer than his spells at his two previous clubs - with four seasons at FC Barcelona, and a further three seasons with German giants Bayern Munich.

Manchester City's correspondent for the Athletic, Sam Lee, has reported that the club’s position is clear and always has been: they believe Pep Guardiola is 'the best man for the job'. As long as he wants to stay at the club, he will stay, and Manchester City are confident he wants to.

Additional reports in the same piece suggest that the Manchester City hierarchy believe Pep Guardiola 'has everything he could ever need', that he 'doesn't want to go elsewhere', and that he 'does not have the same need for sabbatical' as he did when he left Barcelona in 2012.

The statistics the emerged in the aftermath of City's 1-1 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon really highlight how much of a disappointment the start of the new campaign has been for the squad. In fact, as per Gracenote Live, it is officially the first time that a team managed by Pep Guardiola has failed to reach at least 10 points after five fixtures of a top flight campaign. More specifically focused on City themselves, as per Simon Stone of the BBC, eight from the opening five games is the lowest Manchester City points total since 2014.

