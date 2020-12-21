Man City stance on possible striker signing in January revealed

Pep Guardiola has admitted after his sides 1-0 win away at Southampton that it will be a 'struggle' for the club to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

As per quotes relayed by Simon Bajkowski of the MEN, Guardiola was asked about his sides struggles in front of goal so far this season and if it may force his hand to look for alternative options in January.

Many factors have contributed to Manchester City's wastefulness in front of goal; most notably the absence of star striker Sergio Agüero, who has been struggling for fitness all season so far.

(Photo by ARIS MESSINIS / AFP)

Here's what Guardiola had to say on the situation surrounding any potential moves; "I don’t think so because the economic financial situation for all clubs around the world is what it is. All the clubs struggle and we are no exception."

City have been previously linked with Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez, but the chances of any of them coming to the club in the January transfer window are next to zero.

-----

