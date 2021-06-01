Man City Stance on Sergio Ramos Revealed Amid Growing Links To Real Madrid Star

Manchester City have made their stance on Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos known, after reports in recent days linked the Spaniard with a switch to the Etihad this summer.

There has been increasing talk over the past 48 hours regarding the possibility of the iconic Los Blancos man joining Pep Guardiola's squad as a result of a report from ESPN on Monday.

It was reported that Premier League champions Manchester City were 'following' Sergio Ramos' situation 'closely' and were considering offering him a two-year contract - should the defender not renew at Real Madrid.

Further on from the initial details, it was explained that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola valued Sergio Ramos' 'experience and leadership qualities'.

However, such was the talk around the possibility of a move that the possible suitors themselves have been forced to reinstate their stance on the situation via the media on Tuesday.

As per the information of Jonathan Smith from Goal, and despite the ongoing contract stand-off between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos, the centre-back will not be joining Manchester City in the coming months.

Given the support and cover that Pep Guardiola has at his disposal in the centre-back position, it comes as no surprise to understand the Premier League champions' stance on the situation.

Manchester City have witnessed success in the centre of defence virtually across the whole of the 2020/2021 campaign, with John Stones and Ruben Dias forming a formidable partnership in the centre of various back fours.

As for the forthcoming summer transfer window, Manchester City have other areas of the field that they are likely to prioritise ahead of any central defensive focus.

These areas are likely to consist of striker, central midfield, and left-back - with the latter two positions dependant on the club's ability to off-load current players such as the likes of Benjamin Mendy and possibly even Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, should a suitable offer be made.

